68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: Asha Parekh Accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Suriya and Ajay Devgn Get Best Actor

Hindi film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ will be given the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Ajay Devgn and Suriya will get the Best Actor awards for films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.

Aparna Balamurali will get Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru. Sachidanandan KR will get Best Director Award for Malayalam Film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Marathi Film Sumi will get an award for Best Children’s Film. Manoj Muntashir will awarded with Best Lyrics for the Hindi Film Saina.

Dangi language non-feature film Testimony of Ana will be given an award for Best Non-Feature Film. Marathi Film Funeral will be awarded Best Film on Social Issues.

Rahul Deshpande will get the Best Male Playback Singer award for the Marathi film Mi Vasantrao and Nanchamma will get award for Best Female Playback Singer for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Kannada film Taledanda will be given the Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation award. Supratim Bhol will get the Best Cinematography award for Bengali film Avijatrik.

