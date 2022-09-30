68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: Asha Parekh Accepts Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Suriya and Ajay Devgn Get Best Actor

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 22:57 IST
68th National Film Awards 2022 Live Updates: The National Film Awards ceremony is being held in New Delhi today. The winners were announced in July. President Droupadi Murmu is presenting the awards. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 is being given to legendary actress Asha Parekh for her exemplary lifetime contribution to Indian Cinema. The best Feature Film award will be given to Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. Read More
Take a look at the top awards handed out by President Droupadi Murmu at the 68th National Film Awards.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to all the winners, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020 to actress Asha Parekh.
Ajay Devgn shares a photo with fellow Best Actor Award winner Suriya.
Ajay Devgn gets best actor award for Tanhaji.
Suriya accepts Best Actor Award for Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru at 68th National Film Awards in New Delhi.
Asha Parekh accepts the Dadasaheb Phalke Award given in recognition of her cinematic excellence. Looking elegant in a yellow saree, the veteran actress accepted the award and thanked everyone for the honour. “I’m grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday," she said.
Best Actor award winners Ajay Devgn and Suriya at the National film awards. Ajay Devgn clapped while Suriya recorded the moment when wife Jyothika went up too accept the best feature film award for Soorarai Pottru.
Jyothika as the producer and director Sudha Kongara accepted the Best Feature Film award for the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.
Director om Raut accepted the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn also received the award as the film’s producer.
The Best Direction award was given to late filmmaker Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam). His wife accepted the award.
Tamil film Soorarai Pottru has won several National Awards this year. It’s lead actress Aparrna Balamurali accepted the Best Actress award at the 68th National Film Award ceremony.
Amid loud applause and whistles, actors Ajay Devgn and Suriya accepted the award for Best Actor for their films Tanhaji and Soorarai Pottru, respectively.
The Best Supporting Actor award was given to Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam).
Best Supporting Actress award given to Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil).
Best Child Artist award was given to three kids - Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi) and Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi.
Best Male Playback Singer award given to Rahul Deshpande for Marathi film Mi Vasantrao.
Amid a thunderous applause and standing ovation, the Best Female Playback Singer award was given to Nanchamma for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Supratim Dhol won the Best Cinematography award for the Bengali film Avijatrik.
Shalini Ushadevi and Sudha Kongara receive Best Screenplay Award for Soorarai Pottru.
Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won the Best Costume Designer award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Suriya with wife Jyothika at the National Film Awards ceremony. He is being given the best actor award for the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.
Best Music Direction award given to GV Prakash Kumar for the unique background score of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru. Thaman S also won the same award for the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
The Best Lyrics National Film Award given to Manoj Muntashir for the Hindi film Saina.
The Best Choreography Award was given to Sandhya Raju for the Telugu film Natyam.
Stunt Choreographers Rajashekhar, Mafia Sasi and Supreme Sundar were given the Best Action Direction Award for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum.
Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar accepted the best Bengali film award for the film Avijatrik. This is his 5th National Award. The film’s director Subhrajit Mishra also accepted the award.
The Best Hindi Film National award given to Toolsidas Junior. The award was accepted by the film’s producer Sunita Gowariker and director Mridul Toolsidass.
Actor Yashpal Sharma received the Best Haryanvi Film Award for directing the film Dada Lakhmi, a biopic on Lakhmi Chand.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur pointed out that the first Dadasaheb Phalke award was given to Devika Rani. Today, another actress, Asha Parekh is being awarded by a woman president, Droupadi Murmu.
Aparna Balamurali will get Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru. Sachidanandan KR will get Best Director Award for Malayalam Film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Marathi Film Sumi will get an award for Best Children’s Film. Manoj Muntashir will awarded with Best Lyrics for the Hindi Film Saina.
Dangi language non-feature film Testimony of Ana will be given an award for Best Non-Feature Film. Marathi Film Funeral will be awarded Best Film on Social Issues.
Rahul Deshpande will get the Best Male Playback Singer award for the Marathi film Mi Vasantrao and Nanchamma will get award for Best Female Playback Singer for Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Kannada film Taledanda will be given the Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation award. Supratim Bhol will get the Best Cinematography award for Bengali film Avijatrik.
