7 Insanely Stunning Unseen Pics of BFFs Mouni Roy And Mandira Bedi from 'Naagin' Star's Wedding

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot last week and we can’t get over the beautiful wedding pictures. The couple had a two-culture wedding. Mouni aced both the wedding looks as a Malayali bride as well as a Bengali bride. Since last week, Mouni has been sharing glimpses from her wedding rituals on Instagram.

Now, the internet has been blessed with more unseen adorable photos from Mouni-Suraj’s wedding and they have been shared by Mouni’s close friend, actor Mandira Bedi. Mandira took to Instagram to share a group of photos of her and Mouni from the wedding. She wrote a heartfelt message for her friend complimenting Mouni for being “beautiful inside and out".

In the first two pictures, Mouni can be seen donning the South Indian bridal attire with a white and red saree and temple jewellery. Mandira can also be seen wearing a beautiful white saree with a heavy neckpiece. Further, she posted the picture in which the Bengali beauty Mouni aced the red bridal look and Mandira too looked equally adorable in a golden saree. The next few photos were from the wedding rituals such as Haldi, cocktail, mehndi, and so on. All the photos clearly reflected the close bond between Mandira and Mouni.

Sharing the series of photos, Mandira wrote, “Here’s looking at you, my loving and lovely friend.. beautiful inside and out. Love you Mon!" followed by a heart emoji. In response to the post, Mouni commented showering love for Mandira. She even expressed her gratitude towards Mandira’s love and blessings.

Mouni’s comment read, “But I love you waaaaaayyyyyyyy more. Thankful grateful blessed with you, for your love." (sic)

Earlier, Mandira shared a happy video of her dancing at Mouni’s haldi ceremony. She wrote a caption expressing her happiness to be part of the wedding and saying that she danced after a very long time. In the video, we can see the yellow flower shower on Mandira as she gets happily lost in her own world.

We can’t wait to witness more moments from the wedding.

