7-Year-Old YouTuber 'RithuRocks' to Appear in Actor Nayanthara's Next Film

Rithvik, a seven-year-old YouTuber, will be seen playing an important character in actor Nayantara’s upcoming film, reports say. Produced by S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the film stars the 7-year-old in an important role. The film is being directed by GK Vishnu, who was an assistant to Venkat Prabhu. However, no further update on the cast and crew of the film, Nayanthara and Rithvik’s role is in the public domain yet.

Let us tell you that, Rithu belongs to Coimbatore and runs a YouTube channel called RithuRocks. His hilarious Tamil spoofs on the Indian media and other videos often go viral on social media. The kid himself enacts all the roles in all his videos and executes each one of them to perfection.

Rithu’s news reportage spoof has garnered more than 2 lakh views within just a week of being uploaded on his YouTube channel. The video took the internet by storm as Rithu perfectly enacted three roles — a female anchor, a correspondent, and then a farmer — in his media spoof. People love his content and subscribers are increasing by the day.

The channel RithuRocks, with more than 90,000 subscribers, has many videos over different themes. Rithu’s mother, Asha, and father Jothi Raj are immensely proud of their son’s talent. The kid had also partnered with Tamada Media to create these videos.

Apart from this, Ritthu had also appeared in a Diwali advertisement of a popular clothing store in a non-profit image.

