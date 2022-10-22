7 Years of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan: The Film That Initiated Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Fairytale Romance

When Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan signed up for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, little did they know that it would turn out to become one of the best decisions of their lives. Not only did they develop an unbreakable relationship but also eventually married each other.

On Friday, October 21, to celebrate the special occasion of 7 years of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to share an unseen video clip from the sets of the action comedy. “7 years of a happy experience. The film, the work that gave me everything. Always grateful to Dhanush sir." Watch the video here:

Timeline of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairytale romance

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan - The beginning

Romance began between the two when the two collaborated for the 2015 Tamil action-comedy flick, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. A throwback video shared by Vignesh Shivan gave fans a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on the sets of the film. In the old clip, Vignesh and Nayanthara are busy chatting.

Relationship Rumours

It was the couples’ PDA after the success of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan that added fuel to their relationship rumours. In 2016, while accepting an accolade at the SIIMA award, Nayanthara made a request for letting Vignesh Shivan present her with the award, calling it ‘special.’

Making it Official

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first appearance as a couple at an award function that took place in Singapore in 2017. While receiving the Best Director award for Naanum Rowdy Dhaan he openly thanked his ladylove and the gesture was reciprocated by Nayanthara when she went on the stage to receive the Best Actress Award.

Engagement

The rumours of their engagement created a massive buzz back in March 2021 due to a photo of the actress flaunting a ring on social media. But the news was confirmed by Nayanthara when she appeared on Vijay Television to promote her film Netrikann in August 2021.

The Marriage

In June 2022 Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place in Mahabalipuram in the presence of their close friends and family members. The happy photos of the couple as bride and groom from their wedding day spread like wildfire on social media.

Welcoming Twins

Earlier in October, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced that they’ve welcomed twins via surrogacy. While confirming the good news, the couple shared adorable photographs of themselves kissing the tiny legs of their twin babies. “Nayan and me have become amma and appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, and our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

