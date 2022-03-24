70-year-old Private Guard Dies After Being Run Over by T Rajendran's Car

A private guard, who was attempting to cross the road, was killed in an accident in Chennai’s Elango Nagar area. The elderly man was hit by a car owned by T Rajendran, the father of actor Silambarasan.

Seventy-year-old Munusamy got severely injured in the accident and was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Pondicherry Traffic Investigation Division police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Reports say that Rajendran was in the car with his family when the accident took place.

Rajendran reportedly called for an ambulance and the man was rushed to the Royapettah General Hospital where he died.

CCTV footage shows Munusamy crawling on the road while crossing. He was crawling on the road allegedly owing to an injury to his leg. He is run over by Rajendar’s car, which was making a right turn when he reaches the centre of a T-junction. According to reports, Rajendar’s driver Selvam was arrested by Chennai police under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence not amounting to murder). The incident is said to have happened on March 18. The body of Munusamy has been autopsied and handed to his family.

Rajendran is well-known for his rhyming ability. He created a name for himself in the industry as an actor and director in Tamil cinema during the 1980s. To name a few, he directed Oru Thalai Ragam, Rail Payanangalil, Thangaikkor Geetham, and Mythili Ennai Kaathali. From a young age, Rajendar was essential in developing Simbu’s career.

