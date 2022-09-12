74th Primetime Emmy Awards: When and Where to Watch the Show in India, Date, and Other Details

The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on September 12. Like every year, the award function is likely to be attended by several A-listers. From the red carpet walk to finding out which shows have won the prestigious award, we just can’t keep calm for the upcoming event. The winners are difficult to predict due to tough competition, however, here we have curated everything that you need to know about the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, including date, time, where to watch, and more.

When will the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards take place?

The Emmys 2022 will be live-streamed from the Microsoft Theatre located in Los Angeles on September 12. Due to different timezone, fans, in India, will be able to watch it on September 13.

Where to watch the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards?

For the US audience, Emmys 2022 will be streamed live via NBC and Peacock. The viewers, in India, can watch the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards on Lionsgate Play.

What time Emmys 2022 will be live streamed?

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards will be live-streamed at 8 pm ET on September 12. Whereas Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the event via Liongate Play on September 13 at 5.30 am IST.

Who will be hosting Emmys 2022?

This year the popular award function will be hosted by Saturday Night Live fame Kenan Thompson.

Details of Emmys 2022 nominations

Squid Games, Better Call Saul, Euphoria, and Ted Lasso are some of the titles that have bagged repeated nominations in the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards. Of which, HBO’s Succession has dominated the list by registering about 25 nominations under its kitty. This is followed by Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy show Ted Lasso, which has garnered nominations in about 20 categories in Emmys 2022. Both the leading nominations stand out for exceptional storytelling, acting performance, and creative premise. Notably, Euphoria fame Zendaya can create history this year by becoming the young producer to take home an Emmy Award. Meanwhile, there are a number of shows that fans wished could have made it to the nomination list including This Is Us, Yellowstone, and more.

