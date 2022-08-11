75th Independence Day: Rajinikanth Changes His Twitter DP With Tricolour

Independence Day is just around the corner. And to amp up the celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, asking every Indian citizen to hoist the tricolour at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

Now, superstar Rajinikanth has also shown his solidarity with the campaign by changing his social media display picture. On August 10, Rajinikanth changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to that of the Indian national flag. Rajinikanth has a huge fanbase across the globe and his patriotic gesture has drawn him admiration from fans, worldwide.

Advertisement

Some reports suggest that the legendary actor has been invited by the Home Ministry to be a part of the prestigious 75th Independence Day celebration in New Delhi. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is geared up to kickstart the shoot of Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of the Beast fame. Jailer will star Vasanth Ravi. The film’s music is said to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Mohan and Shiv Rajkumar, among others will be seen playing key roles in the upcoming film.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here