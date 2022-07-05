777 Charlie Box Collects a Staggering Rs 150 Crore Worldwide in 25 Days

Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie has had a dream run at the box office. The film was released in five languages and received a great response worldwide. After 25 days of release, producer Rakshit Shetty has finally opened up about the movie’s total collections.

Rakshit said that the film has collected a staggering Rs 150 crores worldwide. He claimed that the unprecedented success was due to the hard work of the team, and he was showing his gratification by sharing 10 per cent of the profit along with the film crew, who have worked very hard to successfully release the film.

The filmmakers have decided not just to share some amount with the film crew but also give 5 percent of the earnings to Charlie, the dog. Rakshit said that NGOs and rescue centres will be helped in the name of Charlie.

Every day, the film was screened in 100-plus centres in Karnataka. The movie also received a good response in other countries, including Mauritius and Japan. Karthik Gowda, the film’s distributor, said that the film grossed over 1 crore this Sunday.

Actress Sangeetha Sringeri also talked about the movie’s success. She said that usually, a love story’s success is dependent on the heroine, but that is not the truth here. She is getting a good response for this movie and is happy with the film seeing house full theatres.

Child actress Sharvari was appreciated for her brilliant acting in the movie. Her adorable role with Charlie brought many to watch the movie time after time. Kiran Raj, the director of the movie, said that failures teach many lessons, and victory shows up in many ways. He has already done three movies as an assistant director, and he has seen both victory and defeat. With 777 Charlie completing 25 days in theatre, he knows that his efforts for the movie have paid off.

