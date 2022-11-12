777 Charlie's Rakshit Shetty Drops BTS Pics From Sets of His Next Film

The name Rakshit Shetty must sound familiar if you have watched the adorable film Charlie 777. The Kannada actor holds a special place in the hearts of millions with his portrayal of a man surmounting all odds just to fulfil the wishes of his dying dog, Charlie. Rakshit has once again made his fans excited as he dropped a streak of behind-the-scenes pictures from his upcoming film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello. The dark silhouette snaps have sparked intrigue among viewers, making the clicks viral in no time.

The talented actor shared the BTS clicks on his Instagram handle and captioned them, “From the sets that are inspiring, engaging and indulging. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello."

The first slide featured Rakshit sporting a mysterious look, enshrouded in creepy green light. His scarred face and unreadable expressions were a bonus. The actor also gave a glimpse of his Sapta Sagaradaache Ello co-star Rukmini Vasanth. The actress’s face was half visible in the stark light and dark shadows, presenting a grim picture. The extraordinary lighting of the cinematic frames was a hit among social media users.

Besides the baffling snippets from the movie, Rakshit also uploaded snaps featuring the crew members. They all seemed to have a blast working on the upcoming venture, sporting smiles, and bubbling with energy and enthusiasm.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, the Instagram population could not control their excitement. They outpoured their anticipatory remarks in the comments. One user believed, “Those Scars on Manu’s Face…going to tell a story that nobody heard…!" Another lauded the cryptic film stills and wrote, “Abbbbbbbbbaaaaaaa… these stills making us more curious… Especially Manu." “Waiting for another blockbuster movie," chimed in a third Rakshit fan.

Meanwhile, talking about Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, the film is helmed by Hemanth Rao and is produced under the banners of Pushkar Films. Alongside Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, the film’s cast also boasts of Pavitra Lokesh and Achyuth Kumar. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’s release date has not been announced as of yet.

