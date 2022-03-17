8 Years After Her Wedding With RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao Shares Pictures From Ceremony

Actor Amrita Rao, who tied the wedding knot with RJ Anmol back in 2014, has finally shared pictures from her wedding ceremony. The actor, along with her husband RJ Anmol, these days runs the YouTube channel Couple of Things. The couple uses their YouTube channel to share their experiences with their fans.

Amrita recently revealed details about her wedding ceremony and shared some unseen pictures from her big day. The parents of Amrita and Anmol also appear in the video. Because the wedding was so private, only their close friends and family were invited.

The actor also shared a photo of just the two of them on their wedding day. Dressed in traditional Maharashtrian wedding attire, Amrita and Anmol’s photo is going viral on Instagram. Interestingly, it’s been 8 years since their wedding, and this is the first the fans are getting to see these pictures.

Amrita Rao made quite a stir with her debut film Ishq Vishk in 2000, quickly becoming Bollywood’s favourite girl next door. She has since appeared in several films. The actor was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Naa.

However, her career took a turn when Vivah was released in 2006, and she became a household name as Poonam, the female protagonist. The actor was named among “50 Most Desirable Women of 2011" by The Times of India.

Amrita was last seen in the 2019 Bollywood film Thackery with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

