Home » News » Movies » 83 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Film Makes Rs 13 Cr, Falls Short of Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man No Way Home

83 Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh Film Makes Rs 13 Cr, Falls Short of Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man No Way Home

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev in 83 poster.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev in 83 poster.

Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama 83 is estimated to have opened lower than Sooryavanshi and Spider-Man: No Way Home despite getting over 3500plus screens in India.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: December 25, 2021, 13:24 IST

Usually, the box office news around a major movie release is binary: Hit or a flop. But in the case of Ranveer Singh’s latest release 83, its success is harder to gauge. In its opening day, Kabir Khan’s sports drama is estimated to have earned Rs 13-14 crore, a little short of projections that had the movie potentially cracking the Rs 20-crore mark. That puts it behind Sooryavanshi, which took in Rs 26.29 crore, and Spider-Man No Way Home, which took Rs 32.67 crore.

As per a Box Office India report, 83 has performed well in metropolitan cities but wasn’t as successful in two-tier cities. In Delhi and Bengaluru, the film has earned almost as much as Sooryavanshi had earned on its first day. However, in Gujarat, the film is trailing Sooryavanshi by a considerable margin.

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh, who essays cricket icon Kapil Dev in the sports drama, is busy collecting stellar reviews for his performance from all corners. From Suniel Shetty to Tahira Kashyap, everyone who watched the film could not stop singing praises for Ranveer’s show in the film. At the film premiere held in the Maximum City recently, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar saw the film. Gavaskar, who was an important member of the Indian World Cup-winning team in 1983, said in his film review that he was blown away by the retelling of the historic event.

83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and his band of brothers lifted the cup for the first time that year. 83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: December 25, 2021, 13:23 IST