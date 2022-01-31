'83 Fame Marathi Actor Adinath Kothare's Hot Photoshoot is Going Viral. Check Pics

The latest photoshoot of Marathi actor Adinath Kothare, who recently also made his Bollywood debut, has grabbed people’s attention. Fans say that Adinath is looking super hot and sexy in this photoshoot, the pictures of which have been shared on Instagram.

These photos appear to have been clicked in the bathroom. In the first photo, Adinath is seen standing in front of a mirror in a towel with a glass in his hand. Sharing this picture, he said, “don’t forget to hydrate".

In the second picture, he can be seen lying on a bed shirtless. The picture caption reads, “#Just a lazy day".

In the third photograph, the actor is once again seen standing in front of the same mirror in the bathroom. This time, too, he is in a towel but does not have a glass. In fact, this time he has a hand on his chin. Adinath looks dashing in all the pictures. His fans and well-wishers have filled these posts with likes and comments.

The actor is being praised for his looks. The comment section of all three posts is filled with fire, heart, smiling and other emoticons.

Adinath, who has left an impressive imprint on the Marathi industry, has now stepped into Hindi cinema with ’83. He has played the role of cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar in the film. Directed by Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film has won hearts the world over.

