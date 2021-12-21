83 Review Hails Cricket Film as Ranveer Singh's Career Best Performance, Samantha Addresses Oo Antava Song Criticism

83 movie review: While Ranveer Singh leads the team as the captain, the actor gets massive support from the rest of the cast that delivers some top-notch performances.

Read: 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Delivers His Career-Best Performance As Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s Film

Samantha Akkineni’s first-ever special song titled, Oo Antava, from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has taken the internet by storm.

Read: Samantha Akkineni’s Fitting Reply to ‘Oo Antava’ Criticism: ‘Being Sexy Is Next Level Hard Work’

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a special episode reuniting casts and crew from the film franchise that will be out on New Years Day.

Advertisement

Read: Harry Potter Reunion Trailer Out, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Get Emotional Reminiscing Memories

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal on 9th December in a private ceremony in Rajasthan. After almost two weeks of their wedding, the new bride was seen visiting her in-laws in Andheri. On Monday, Katrina was clicked on her way to Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ house by paparazzi. She was seen wearing a sweatshirt and her wedding ‘choodas’. Meanwhile, Vicky left for Indore on the same day to attend to his professional commitments.

Read: Katrina Kaif Visits ‘Sasuraal’ in Andheri in Wedding ‘Choodas’ and Sweatshirt, See Pics

Both Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home will be facing stiff competition from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer 83, which will be releasing on Dec 24.

Read: Spider-Man No Way Home, Pushpa Box Office: Both Movies Continue to Woo Audience Ahead of 83 Release

Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of entertainment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.