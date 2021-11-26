83 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Wows As Kapil Dev, Takes Iconic Catch That Won India the 1983 World Cup

The first teaser of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 is out after two years of a long wait. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, chronicles the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final.

In the one-minute black-and-white teaser, we see actor-singer Hardy Sandhu, who is playing Madan Lal, bowling to an actor (portraying Vivian Richards). The video ends with a visual of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, taking the catch (almost). Kapil Dev’s catch dismissed Viv Richards, cementing India’s position in world cricket.

Ranveer took to Twitter to share the teaser. The actor also informed that the trailer for the film will be out on November 30. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov."

83 is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The makers had announced a fresh date of June 4, 2021, which was again pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Kabir Khan, Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and presented by Reliance Entertainment.

