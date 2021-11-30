83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh Pulls Off 'Unthinkable' As Kapil Dev; Fans Declare Film 'Masterpiece' Already

The first trailer for Kabir Khan’s 83 is finally here. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, chronicles the Indian cricket team’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983 when they defeated West Indies in the final.

In the nearly four-minute-long trailer, we revisit several iconic moments that led to the historic victory of the Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. Apart from Ranveer Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev, the cast is as follows: Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny and R Badree as Sunil Valson. Additionally, Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh, the team’s manager. While Deepika Padukone plays Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev has more than impressed fans, who are calling the film a “blockbuster" and “masterpiece" already. While reacting to the trailer, a user wrote, “This is not a movie. It’s emotion. Every cricket fans are involved. What a trailer!" “Ranveer is undoubtedly the most talented and intelligent actor of the current generation. No one comes close," another user said.

83 is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The big-budget, multi-starrer movie was one of the first projects which was pushed — from its original April 2020 release — due to COVID-19 outbreak.

