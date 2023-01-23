9-Year-Old Jetshen Dohna Lama Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9, Receives 10 Lakh Rupees

Jetshen Dohna Lama was crowned as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9. It is one of the most popular singing reality shows, which airs on Zee TV. At the grand finale, Jetshen was awarded the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs. Harsh Sikandar and Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

On winning the award, Jetshen said, “This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season are very talented and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 has been a great learning experience for me and I am immensely grateful to all my mentors who have constantly supported me and helped me understand my potential as a singer. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and am looking forward to my new singing journey."

Jetshen, hailing from Sikkim, started singing from the age of three. She enjoys a massive fan following and is loved by every judge and jury member. Shankar Mahadevan, who was one of the judges of this season, even nicknamed her ‘Mini Sunidhi Chauhan’.

Speaking about the little girl’s win, Shankar ji told India Today, “Jetshen has been consistently performing at the highest level throughout the season and has been working towards perfecting her singing skills week after week. I have really seen her grow as a singer this season. Anu ji, Neeti and I have always encouraged the kids to do better and better as all these contestants are extremely talented. At a very young age, they’ve started their career and I am sure all of them will reach great heights in the future."

Neeti Mohan shared, “I would like to congratulate Jetshen for winning the title and I must say she truly deserved it. I have loved and enjoyed her performances throughout the season, and I believe she is a really versatile singer with the potential to make her career in the industry. I really hope to see her excel and grow after this show. In fact, all the contestants of the show were extremely talented, and I am sure they will work hard towards their dream of becoming fantastic singers one day."

Anu Malik also shared, “I must say that this season has been fabulous, and every contestant has left us floored by their incredible talent. We have seen them perform the most challenging songs and go through a remarkable learning curve. While all the Li’l champs have outdone themselves, Jetshen, in particular, has won our hearts with her indomitable spirit and brilliant singing skills. It has always been a delight to hear her sing. We have seen her grow since the inception of this season, and I am sure she has a bright future ahead of her. My best wishes and blessings are with her and all the contestants of this season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs."

