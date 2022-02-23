9 Years of Kai Po Che: Fans Remember Sushant Singh Rajput's Brilliant Debut Film

Kai Po Che, the Abhishek Kapoor directorial, was loved by the audience when it premiered nine years ago. The film received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office too. For its excellent storyline and direction, the picture has remained in the hearts and minds of the audience for almost a decade.

Kai Po Che is a touching story about friendship, loss, and forgiveness.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood debut:

As the film clocked nine years on Tuesday, fans commemorated their beloved actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his exceptional debut film. A fan wrote on Twitter that watching Sushant in Kai Po Che was more than magic for him.

After the success of Rock On and Aryan, Abhishek Kapoor worked on Kai Po Che, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Three Mistakes of My Life. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkumar Rao, and Amit Sadh as the three friends. It was released in India in 2013. The film surprisingly did well at the box office and was hailed a hit, even though it was led by three newcomers. Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, the film grossed about Rs 92 crores in India.

When asked about the film, director Abhishek Kapoor stated that he felt like it happened yesterday. When asked about the difficulties in bringing the entire film to life, Abhishek admitted that transferring the film’s various subplots and historical events onto the screen was difficult.

Abhishek also added that it was a challenging movie to make because it was shot in Gujarat during the height of summer, in 50 degrees, people used to faint on camera, and shooting riot sequences and bringing everything to life was challenging.

When asked about the casting, Abhishek said that they tried to get huge names at first, but the script of the film was not written that way. As a result, the only natural move was to find new individuals, and because he had done it with Farhan Akhtar on Rock On, he knew he could work with new people as long as he felt a connection with them.

