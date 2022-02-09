9 Years of Mirchi: How Koratala Siva Directorial Gave Prabhas Much-Needed Blockbuster

In the Telugu film industry, Koratala Siva is currently the undisputed star director after SS Rajamouli. The director attained popularity as a writer with films like Bhadra, Vrindavan, and Sinha. In 2013, Kortala Siva entered the direction with Mirchi, starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The action drama was a successful outing.

Mirchi, written and directed by Kortala Siva, was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. At the time, the film was said to be the biggest blockbuster of Prabhas’ career. Trade scholars still say that the film would have been a bigger success, had it hit the theatres in January, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Financed by UV Creations, the film starred Richa Gangopadhyay, Adithya Menon, Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Subbaraju, Nadhiya, and Brahmanandam in supporting roles.

Advertisement

Released on February 9, 2013, the film has completed 9 years of release. On this occasion, let’s take a look at the final collections of Mirchi at the box office.

Seeded: 7.51 crores

Uttarandhra: 4.20 crores

East: 2.90 crores

West: 2.65 crores

Guntur: 3.71 crores

Krishna: 2.75 crores

Nellore: 1.67 crores

AP-Telangana total: 35.39 crores

Rest of India: 4.30 crores

Karnataka: 3.63 crores

Overseas: 2.90 crores

Worldwide Closing Collections: 47.70 crore shares:

Prabha’s The Rebel, which came in 2012 after his classic films like Darling (2010) and No 1 Mr Perfect (2011), was disappointing. The film did not do well at the box office. After delivering The Rebel, Prabhas was in dire need of a blockbuster hit. And, with Mirchi, the actor proved his mettle again.

Mirchi, at the time, grossed a record collection with super positive talk since day one of its release. The result was a profit of over Rs 17 crore for the distributors. The iconic film went on to earn several accolades.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.