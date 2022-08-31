'90% of Claims in Movie Rocketry-The Nambi Effect False': Group of Ex-ISRO Scientists

A group of former ISRO scientists has said that the recently released film, Rocketry, was nothing but a farce. In a press conference, where ISRO LPSE Director Dr A.E. Muthunayagam, Cryogenic Engine Project Director Prof. EVS Namboodiri, Deputy Director Cryogenic Engine D. Sasikumaran, and other former scientists were present, the group said that at least 90 per cent of the movie Rocketry- The Nambi Effect was false. They said their reason to conduct a conference was to debunk the claims and questions posed against the ISRO.

They also claimed that assertions made by the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the movie and other networks were untrue and amounted to defamation of the space agency. They further stated that they were forced to tell the public about some matters as Nambi Narayanan defamed the space agency. The group rejected the claims of Narayanan that he was the father of a few projects, including cryogenic technology.

Scientists alleged that Nambi Narayanan said he even corrected the former president of India, APJ Abdul Kalam, which was false. Scientists said that they have asked the current ISRO chief, S. Somnath, to make a judgment about the purported misleading claims made by Nambi Narayanan. In the movie, Nambi Narayanan stated that because of his arrest, the technology of cryogenics was delayed in India.

To this claim, a former scientist of ISRO said that India started working on cryogenic technology way back in the 1980s under the direction of E V S Namboothiri. They also said Nambi Narayanan had no connection with the cryogenic technology and department. Neither Nambi Narayanan nor the team of Rocketry- The Nambi Effect has reacted to the press conference of the former ISRO scientists.

An espionage case was lodged against Nambi Narayanan, two Maldivian women, and two others. Nambi Narayanan was booked for transferring some space programmes to a foreign country. The Kerala Police were investigating the charge before the case was handed to CBI.

The CBI claimed that there was no evidence of espionage against Nambi Narayanan and the other accused. The state also saw many political repercussions, including the fall of the Congress government in Kerala.

