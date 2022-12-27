'90s Kids' Nakuul Mehta And Drashti Dhami Groove To Chura Ke Dil Mera At Christmas Party; Watch Video

Television stars Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami added a spectacular 90s twist to their Christmas celebration. The Bade Acche Lagte Hai star seemingly organized a Christmas party for his close friends and family members. The celebration that appears to be taken place at his residence was also attended by some of his close industry friends including Drashti Dhami. After downing a few celebratory shots, the duo did not hold back from adding 90s magic to their festive vibe by performing on Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty’s hit dance number Chura Ke Dil Mera.

It seems that the dress code of the party was black as the two set the dance floor ablaze with their energetic moves in matching black attires. While imitating the original choreography, the duo event added their own moves to the hit song, thereby creating quite a buzz on the internet. While jointly sharing the dance video on Instagram, the actors revealed, “Stunts performed under adult supervision & healthy amounts of Jager.” Hailing themselves as ‘90s kids forever’, the TV stars also cheekily suggested, “Please do not try this at home or anyone else’s.” Take a look at it here:

As soon as the clip caught the attention of Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh Mehta, she hailed the two as “cuties” in the comment section. Meanwhile, comedian and social media influencer Zakir Khan demanded the duo drop the entire video of their performance. “I want to see the full song,” he wrote. In addition to this, even the fans of the celebrities were mighty impressed with their special 90s twist. A user said, “Vibe hai vibe hai,” another called it “90s fire.” In less than a day, the viral video has amassed nearly two lakh likes and more than a million views on the photo-sharing application.

This dance video came after Nakuul Mehta gave fans a glimpse of his family’s Christmas celebration online. From a lit-up Christmas tree to the visit of Santa Claus in their house, the video covers it all. “When Christmas met folk. When chai met toast. When sufi met our dosts. Celebrating Christmas with Santa & our good folks. Merry Christmas,” Nakuul Mehta captioned the video.

On the work front, Nakuul Mehta plays the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Meanwhile, Dhami last essayed the role of Ira Jaykar Patel in the Hindi web series Duranga, which was an adaptation of the K-drama Flower of Evil.

