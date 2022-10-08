90th Air Force Day: Varun Tej Plays an IAF Officer in Next Film, Wants to Have Aviation Pilot's License

Telugu actor Varun Tej will next be seen playing an Air Force pilot in an upcoming Telugu-Hindi action drama, which is all set to go on floors by end of this year. The yet-to-be-titled film is based on true events, and will showcase the indomitable spirits of our heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

As we celebrate the 90th Indian Air Force Day today, Tej reveals that he always had a dream to own an aviation pilot’s license. Thanking the Indian Air Force for their selfless efforts, the Fidaa (2017) and Gaddalakonda Ganesh (2019) actor shares, “On the occasion of the 90th glorious Indian Air Force Day, I send my warmest wishes to our heroes in the sky. They have been relentless in their pursuit to keep our country safe."

He further adds, “Now that I have an opportunity in portraying an Air Force pilot myself, I have really been able to understand the selfless sacrifices that they make. Flying has always been a dream for me and I hope one day I can earn a license to fly. A big thank you to our air warriors, for everything they do."

Talking about being a part of the film, which also marks his Hindi debut, Tej had said, “I am honoured to have received the opportunity to play the role of an Indian air force officer and celebrate their valour on the big screen. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF) officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one."

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Rennaisance Pictures, this patriotic and edge-of-the-seat entertainer will be directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer and VFX aficionado, who will also be seen marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, it will be shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously. It is slated for a global release in 2023.

