94th Academy Awards: Jason Momoa, Rachel Zegler, Jacob Elordi Latest Additions To Oscars 2022 Presenters List

Oscars 2022 is all set to take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre. While there has been much anticipation around the winner’s names already, the Academy is piquing the curiosity of fans by making more additions to the presenters’ list too. The updated presenters list for Oscars 2022, now includes West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler who was initially not invited to the ceremony. The new list also includes Dune stars Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin.

Interestingly, the Academy has been announcing the list of presenters for the evening every day and the new additions to it also included Euphoria star Jacob Elordi along with Jake Gyllenhaal. It is also worth noting that the movie’s biggest night will also witness Tennis legends, Serena and Venus Williams, as the duo’s film King Richard is among the top nominees for the evening and they will be presenting an award too. J. K. Simmons and Jill Scott are also joining them in the list, announced by The Academy.

For the unversed, The Academy Awards 2022 is touted to be a major star-studded event, and the ceremony will once again go back to having hosts after three years. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will be taking on the hosting duties this year.

Speaking about the nominees at the 94th Academy Awards. The awards’ nominations have been dominated by Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog which has bagged 12 nominations in all major categories. After Jane’s film, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune can be counted as it has received 10 nominations.

As per the report by the entertainment portal, films such as The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up Nightmare Alley and Licorice Pizza will be seen competing for the big honour in the Best Picture category at the award ceremony, and it will certainly be interesting to see who will bag the prestigious award.

The Academy is returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood for the prestigious awards show. Expected a star-studded night on Sunday. Oscars 2022 will take place on March 27/March 28, as per India time. The Academy Awards will begin at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, the Oscars 2022 will air from 5.30 am onwards on March 28.

