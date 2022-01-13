Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split: A Complete Timeline Of Their Romance

Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa, 42, and actress Lisa Bonet, 54, were a dreamy couple. Their announcement about their separation has left their fans in shock. The duo was together for almost 16 years – they got married in 2017 after dating for over 10 years. They are parents to Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14. Jason and Lisa’s love story was nothing less than a fairy tale. For Jason, it was love at first sight – he saw her on the television show The Cosby Show when he was a kid and was instantly smitten by her. Cut to 2004, they met for the first time at a jazz club and needless to say, Jason Momoa was in seventh heaven. Soon after, they began dating and officially tied the knot in October 2017. She was married to singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, with whom she has a daughter, from 1987 to 1993.

Let’s take a look at the timeline of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s romance.

>Jason was crushing on Lisa since childhood

Jason Momoa saw Lisa Bonet for the first time on The Cosby Show, which marked her debut on television as an actress. He was only 8 then but was smitten by the actress. In 2017, on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the actor had revealed: ‘Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you’.’ The actor sure did get to meet Lisa and fall in love with her.

>The duo met for the first time as a jazz club in 2004

One day, a mutual friend of Jason and Lisa introduced them to each other at a jazz club in New York. Jason was so excited that he even sported a matching hairstyle to impress Lisa. They were inseparable since then. ‘We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I turned around to my friend and I [pretends to scream]. I had fireworks going off inside, man,’ he told Corden in 2017. Lisa also shared in an interview with Porter Magazine in 2018 that it wasn’t ‘full-on from the moment’ they saw each other ‘but we have been together from the day that we met.’ Jason was in his late 20s when he asked Lisa to go on a date with him.

>Welcoming their first child together in 2007

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lola, on July 21 in 2007. Lisa was then already a parent to daughter Zoë Kravitz, who is now an actress.

>A family of four in 2008

Jason and Lisa’s second child, son Nakoa-Wolf, was born in December 2008.

>Jason and Lisa’s first film together in 2014

Jason and Lisa co-starred for the first time in Road to Paloma. He played the role of a man who is on run after killing his mother and Lisa played his love interest in the film.

In 2014, the couple had also worked together on the Sundance TV series The Red Road.

>Dreamy wedding in 2017

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends at their home in Topanga, California in early October, 2017. According to report, a traditional Māori haka was performed for the couple at the wedding. The same year, Jason told Entertainment Tonight: ‘You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years. It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.’

>Making a special appearance at Oscars red carpet in 2019

Jason and Lisa turned heads by wearing color-coordinated outfits at Oscars 2019. Their looks were designed by Karl Lagerfeld.

>When Jason called Lisa a ‘goddess’ in 2019

During an interview with Esquire, Jason referred to his wife as a ‘goddess.’

>Jason was spotted Jacket-less for Lisa at Golden Globes 2020

Jason Momoa lent his velvet Tom Ford jacket to his wife at the Golden Globes award because she was ‘cold.’ Photos and videos of the actor sitting in a tank at the awards trended big time on social media.

>Jason restored Lisa’s 1965 Ford Mustang and made her happy

In August, 2020, Jason decided to surprise his wife by restoring her first-ever car - 1965 Ford Mustang. He even shared a video on his YouTube channel to show the transformation and Lisa’s reaction.

On Thursday, Jason posted a joint statement announcing separation from Lisa on social media. An excerpt from the statement read: ‘We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.

And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.’

