"A Divine Blockbuster": AP Arjun Reviews Rohit Shetty's Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s critically lauded film Kantara has become a raging success at the box office. The small-budget film, which was released on a few screens across Karnataka in its opening week, has now dominated cinema halls across the country. The supernatural action thriller has been basking in praise for its noteworthy storyline from celebrities, political figures, film critics and the masses alike.

Now, Sandalwood filmmaker AP Arjun has also joined the long list of Indian celebrities who were all praises for Kantara. In a handwritten note for the Kantara team, the Addhuri director shared his unbiased review of the blockbuster film. On Monday, October 16, Arjun posted a photograph of his note on Twitter along with the film’s poster, which read – “A Divine Blockbuster."

Advertisement

In his appreciation note, AP Arjun expressed that Rishab Shetty has become a pan-India actor after the success of Kantara. The 38-year-old highlighted that he was fascinated with the portrayal of Guliga Daiva in the Kannada film. Besides Rishab, Arjun also lavished Sapthami Gowda’s performance in the film with compliments in his note. According to him, Kantara’s camera work, writing, music and action sequences are some of its strengths.

Meanwhile, Kantara’s collection is inching closer to the Rs 150-crore mark in India. So far, the Rishab Shetty directorial has grossed over Rs 142 crores at the box office and it continues to witness an impressive run in theatres, especially in the Hindi belt.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

The Hindi dub of the action thriller hit the big screen on October 14. In four days, the film’s Hindi version minted Rs 9.27 crores at the box office despite battling it out with Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Doctor G. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed that the film’s fourth-day collection saw a jump from its first-day collection in the Hindi belt.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here