A Look at Jimin's Hilarious Moments from Run BTS

BTS vocalist and dancer Jimin celebrates his 26th birthday on Wednesday. Being a part of one of the biggest bands in the world, Jimin is often seen with his fellow band members: Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope on several variety shows. The septet often indulges in fun games and situations to entertain their fans apart from their singing and dancing skills.

Let us take a look at some of the hilarious moments from shows where Jimin has made Army’s laugh out loud:

>When Jungkook’s mom expressed her love for Jimin

In Episode 137 of the band’s variety show, Run BTS members were seen participating in the entertainment quiz show. Each member had the option of calling a friend or family member to help them answer quiz questions, and Jungkook’s mother came to his rescue. When the youngest member’s mother answered the question correctly, Jungkook and Jimin shouted “Mom!" in excitement. Talking to Jungkook’s mother, Jimin said, “Mother, it’s me, Jimin! It’s Jimin. Jimin!" Jungkook’s mom sweetly replied to Jimin and said that she loves him.

>When Jimin played Chinese Whispers

Another iconic moment from the Run BTS show is from Episode 41 when Jimin was playing Chinese Whispers. Jimin was to guess the word, Carbonara, mouthed by his teammate J-Hope during the game. However, the birthday boy guessed it as “Lachimolala." But that was not the end, as Jimin’s wrong interpretation of the word did not hinder their chances of winning. As Jimin mouthed “La-chi-mo-la-la" to the following teammate Jin, the eldest member of the group managed to guess the word correctly.

>Jimin wearing several microphones

In the latest episode of Run BTS, Jimin was teased by his fellow members for wearing three microphones. The joke started when Jimin was seen wearing a sweatshirt whose hood strings had a similar look like that of the microphone. In their recent tweet, BTS also sent their wishes to Jimin with this reference as they wrote, “Happy birthday to greedy Jimin with three microphones."

What is your favourite funny moment from Run BTS?

