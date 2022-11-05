A Look at Mahalakshmi’s Controversial Past Before Marrying Ravindar Chandrasekhar

Tamil actress Mahalakshmi celebrated her first Diwali post-marriage with husband, producer Ravindar Chandrasekhar. Both of them uploaded adorable pictures, which stole the hearts of their fans. Ravindar surprised Mahalakshmi by gifting her a car. The photos captured this happy moment of the couple.

Before getting married to Ravindar, Mahalakshmi was married to a man named Anil Neredimilli. Their marriage was mired with controversies and even Mahalakshmi alleged assault and torture by Anil. The actress has a child with him as well. Mahalakshmi alleged that Anil had an extra marital affair and they got divorced in 2019.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

On the other hand, Anil alleged that Mahalakshmi had an extramarital affair with actor Ishwar Raghunath. Ishwar’s wife Jayshree also believed the same. However, Mahalakshmi denied all the allegations and later filed for divorce.

Anil once held a press conference to share his side of story and even requested her to return.

“I call her Maggy and even now I tell her, I still love you, Maggy. Please come back, I am ready to take care of you and our son. We shall continue being as happy as we were before all these issues cropped up. I don’t have a problem with it. You have been with me for the last 10 years and you know I’m not materialistic. So, let’s put aside all these issues and live together again happily,’’ Anil said.

Despite all the controversies, Ravindar stood beside Mahalakshmi and guided her. Moreover, ending a 10-year-long marriage might not have been an easy task for her, but it seems Ravindar’s love and support gave her the strength to move on and start her life afresh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here