A Look At Sara Anniah's Trip To Golden Temple

Kannada TV star Sara Anniah has become a household name after she featured in the popular daily soap Kannadathi. The actress recently took a brief break from work and is currently busy enjoying her holidays and creating travel memories. Sara has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from her travel diaries on Instagram.

In the latest string of pictures posted by her on the photo-sharing application, the television actress was seen basking in ‘festive vibes’ as she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. In the photos, Sara Anniah sported a sky-blue Anarkali dress with a matching dupatta covering her head. In one of the pictures, she flashed her beaming smile at the lens with the pilgrimage site in the background.

She captioned her latest post writing, “Dasara festival Best wishes!"

Advertisement

Check out Sara Anniah’s Instagram post below:

Sara also shared a video from her visit to the Golden Temple on Instagram. In the video, she is seen posing in front of the holy shrine. She attached the famous song Mano from Dasara Gombe to her Instagram reel.

Previously, she shared a series of photos from her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. The actress looked stunning in the red dress as she posed for the camera with the historical monument in the background. She complemented her statement outfit with black sunglasses and minimal accessories.

Advertisement

Sara Anniah also travelled to Ladakh some time back. The actress shelled major vacay goals as she posted pictures from her trip to the picturesque state. She looked striking in a floral corset top paired with pink denim pants in the pictures. She layered her outfit with a blue jacket. Sara rounded off her outfit with black boots.

Recently, Allu Arjun also paid a visit to the Golden Temple and Wagah Border with his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids, Ayaan and Arha, to celebrate Sneha’s 37th birthday.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here