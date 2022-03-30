A Look at Sonalee Kulkarni’s Day Out With Mother

Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni recently enjoyed a local train ride with her mother, Savi Kulkarni in Mumbai.

Sonalee was travelling with her mother in the ladies compartment of the train. The actress has shared videos on her Instagram Stories. Sonalee wrote, “After ages with Savi Kulkarni."

Sonalee had made her Marathi film debut with Kedar Shinde’s film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. She went on to receive the Zee Gaurav Puraskar award for best actress for the film.

Later, she featured in movies like Hay Kay Nay Kay, Aaba Zindabad, Chal Gaja Karu Maja, Chal Gammat Karu, Gosht Lagnanatrchi. But these films were not received well by the audience and did not perform at the box office too.

Sonalee is also known for her Lavani dance song, Apsara Aali, in the Marathi film Natarang. She has acted in Marathi films like Kshanbhar Vishranti, Ajintha, and Zapatlela 2.

In 2014, she featured alongside Swapnil Joshi and Prarthana Behere in Mitwaa for which she was nominated at Zee Gaurav Puraskar in the category of Best Actress.

Sonalee made her Hindi film debut with Grand Masti wherein she played the role of Mamta, wife of Ritesh Deshmukh’s character. Sonalee was also seen in a cameo role in Ajay Devgan’s Singham 2.

Sonalee was last seen in the Marathi film Jhimma. The movie also featured Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant, Siddharth Chandekar, Kshitee Jog, Suchitra Bandekar, Mrinmayee Godbole, and Sayali Sanjeev in key roles. The plot revolves around a group of seven women travelling to London and discovering themselves. Jhimma was released theatrically on 19 November 2021.

Sonalee was also a part of the web series Bestseller. The series starred Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey alongside Sonalee Kulkarni.

