A Look At South Films That Released In Two Parts

Movies made in South, such as Baahubali and RRR, have fetched the country worldwide recognition in the field of cinema. They are also among the highest-grossing Indian films. The craze for south films started back in 2015, when SS Rajamouli introduced us to Baahubali: The Beginning. And the rest is history. Fans exuberantly waited for the second part of the film, which was narrated in two parts, and when it arrived in cinemas, it broke many box office records. Since then, filmmakers have frequently started following the trend of releasing their masterpieces in parts, to showcase their stories in detail.

From KGF to Pushpa, and now Ponniyin Selvan: I, several movies are being shown to the audience in instalments. While the second part of KGF released this year, Pushpa 2 and the second chapter of Ponniyin Selvan are currently in progress. PS-I, which released this Friday, boasts brilliant actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

In this Ponniyin Selvan-special week, let’s take a look at some south films that released, or will be released, in two parts:

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first instalment of Ponniyin Selvan stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others. The movie is getting a great response from both the audience and the critics and has managed to gather great reviews. It also earned the title of biggest-ever global opening for a Tamil film – Rs 80 crore.

Salaar

Salaar features Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead role. As per media reports, the film will be shown to the cinephiles in two parts. However, neither the makers nor the cast has confirmed the reports yet. Salaar is being directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

Pushpa

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa is also a two-part story. The first part Pushpa: The Rise, released in December last year and the second part is slated to open in theatres towards the end of this year. The first part was a blockbuster. Allu Arjun became a pan-India star because of the film as it was released in multiple languages.

Rakht Charitra

Rakht Charitra, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role and directed by Ram Gopal Verma, was also released in two parts. The first instalment was highly praised by cine-lovers. However, the second part couldn’t match the expectations of the audience and critics and failed to perform well at the box office.

Baahubali

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali released in two parts. Named Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both the films made Rajamouli a renowned director across the world. They were massive blockbusters, and the second part was more successful than the first.

KGF

KGF: Chapter 1 and 2 were both super hits. They put actor Yash on the map. He became a superstar as he nailed his role as Rocky in the movie. Part 1 and 2 were high-octane action films that also promised a whole lot of drama and mind-blowing soundtrack. The second part released this year on April 14.

