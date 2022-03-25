A Look at Surya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan’s Box Office Collection

Having given superhits like 2005 Ghajini and 2021 critically acclaimed Jai Bhim, Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar or Suriya, has now witnessed good business for his recent film Etharkkum Thunindhavan.

The action-thriller hit the theatres on March 10 and has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in 5 days at the box office. Actor Vinay Rai, who has played the antagonist in the film, recently claimed through his Instagram page that Etharkkum Thunindhavan has collected Rs 175 crore worldwide, as reported by Entertainment Times.

Now, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has ended its theatrical run and the figures suggest that it had a slow start at the box office. The film grossed Rs 32.59 crore in its first five days at the box office. On day 1, the film collected Rs 9.51 crore while it saw a decline in collections for the next 4 days.

However, the film had an impressive opening in Tamil Nadu where it collected more than Rs 50 crore within 4 days of hitting the theatres.

Talking of Etharkkum Thunindhavan’s pre-release business, it grossed an impressive Rs 32 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. Meanwhile, in other states like Kerala and Karnataka, the film collected Rs 2.75 and Rs 3.5 crore respectively. In Andhra Pradesh, Etharkkum Thunindhavan managed to fetch Rs 3.5 crore while in the rest of India it did a nominal Rs 2 core pre-release business.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan has made Rs 56 crore worldwide in pre-release business which also includes Rs 12 crore in overseas collection.

Directed by Pandiraj, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been produced under the banner of Sun Pictures with a budget of Rs 75 crores. Surya has played the role of a lawyer in the film who raises his voice against violence and fights for women’s rights. The lead lady or the role of Surya’s wife has been played by actress Priyanka Mohan. Apart from Surya, the film also stars Vinay Rai and Ciby Bhuvana Chandran among others.

