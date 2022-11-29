A Look Into Karan Johar’s Luxurious Vanity Van As He Lists 5 Essentials

The first thing that comes to mind when someone names Karan Johar is exquisite and visually appealing college campus settings, glamour and larger than life backgrounds, things his movies are famous for. While his films show characters living life king size, the director himself believes living the same way too. A recent glimpse of his vanity van that he allowed for his fans is a testimonial to the same.

Vanity vans, in the last decade and a half, have become a necessity for film stars and are almost like a second home to them, with them spending much of their outdoor shoots in these luxuriously designed vans. In recent times, they have become a sort of a status symbol for stars and Karan Johar’s vanity van will make your jaw drop.

In order to give his admirers a close-up view of his custom-made vanity van, Karan Johar posted a video on social media. His hoodies, previously worn by him are recycled to cushions, and are included in the van’s cosy couch. Additionally, there is plenty of room for his jewellery and eyewear. For preparing hot food and coffee, there is a microwave and a coffee maker as well.

Addressing his fans in the Instagram video he posted, he lists some of the must haves for his vanity van. They include ample space for his glasses and rings, then the cushions, for which he credits production designer Amrita for making out of his hoodies, his wardrobe for jackets, a coffee machine for guests and a microwave. He says, “My microwave is very critical because of course lunch, dinner, tea, everything needs to be hot for me."

On the work front, Karan Johar is helming the upcoming Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

