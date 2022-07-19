'A Love Story to Cherish': Release Date of Satish Rajwade's Autograph Announced

An audio trailer of filmmaker Satish Rajwade’s upcoming Marathi film Autograph, headlined by Ankush Chaudhari, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Urmilla Kothare, was unveiled on Monday.

Amruta Khanvilkar, sharing the trailer via her Instagram handle, wrote (as translated), “#new movie A love story to cherish… ‘Autograph’, coming to cinemas near you from 30th December 2022."

Along with the trailer, the actress also revealed the release date of her upcoming film along with hashtags #Autograph #Autograph30Dec #InCinemas #30Dec

Meanwhile, Ankush Chaudhari and Urmilla Kothare have also shared the trailer through their respective IG handles.

Ankush Chaudhari, Urmilla Kothare, and Satish Rajwade have earlier worked with each other on different projects.

Ankush and Satish have worked together for two Marathi films — Gaiir and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte. The upcoming film marks Amruta Khanvilkar’s first collaboration with the director.

Director Satish Rajwade, speaking about the project, said that it will be cherished for a lifetime.

The masses have big expectations of this film, which will open in theatres on December 30, 2022.

In addition, Amruta has recently attracted the limelight following the release of Chandramukhi, which is based on Vishwas Patil’s novel of the same name. The performance of the Mumbai-born actor in this movie was highly appreciated.

Chandramukhi is special for Amruta as it marks her first lead role in a career spanning over 12 years in movies across Marathi and Hindi languages. Chandramukhi also stars Urmila’s husband Adinath essaying the role of a rising politician named Daulat. Meanwhile, Urmila is seen playing the role of Vaidahi in the popular Marathi show Tujhech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe.

Coming to Ankush Chaudhari, the actor was last seen in Luck Down Be Positive directed by Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar. The rom-com featured Prajakta Mali playing the leading lady role.

