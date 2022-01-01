A Loved-up Pic of Nick Jonas With His 'Forever New Year's Kiss' Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas has shared a romantic photo with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as they rang in the new year together. Nick took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse into their romantic New Year’s eve date. Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, “My forever New Years kiss."

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen planting a kiss on Nick’s cheek. The actress is wearing a white dress and Nick is sporting a crisp white shirt. The couple recently celebrated Christmas together and even shared a romantic picture from the celebrations, wherein they were kissing in front of a Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections and she has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the Keanu Reeves film. Impressed after watching his actress wife in the film, Nick recently shared an appreciation post for the team on social media. Nick Jonas, who could not accompany Priyanka to the film’s US premiere in San Fransisco due to work commitments, watched the film recently and congratulated the entire team for “an incredible film".

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr. Madhu Chopra penned a heartfelt note for the actress alongside a gorgeous photo of them to let the world know how proud she is of her daughter. Sharing a picture with Priyanka, Madhu wrote, “Celebrating the dedication you’ve shown on the way to this achievement," she wrote.

Stating that Priyanka has earned every bit of success, Madhu congratulated and extended best wishes to the actress for the launch of Matrix and all her future endeavors.

