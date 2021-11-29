A Month Since Puneeth Rajkumar's Death, Fans Still in Shock, Disbelief

It’s been a month since Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died, but his fans and supporters across the country still find it difficult to believe. People still recollect their experiences with the actor and pay tributes to him. His fans are still trying to accept the fact that they will not be able to see their favourite actor on screen again. A lot of people got highly affected by the actor’s death and many are yet to come to terms with the reality.

On the night of October 28, Puneeth enjoyed the birthday party of composer Guru Kiran. He sang and had a lot of fun there. As per reports, he felt uneasy after the party and went to the gym the next morning. His situation worsened and he complained of chest pain. The actor went to his family doctor and an ECG was taken.

The ECG result showed blockage in his arteries and hence he was taken to Vikram hospital for treatment. The doctor who treated the actor said that he was brought to the hospital in a non-responsive state. It was at 2:30 pm that the superstar was declared dead. This sudden demise of the amazing actor left his family, friends and all his well-wishers in shock.

What shocked his fans and everyone else was how a fit actor could die so early and suddenly.

Several questions were raised. It took some time for people to understand that anyone could die in the blink of an eye. Puneeth’s death was a huge shock to the Kannada film Industry.

A humongous crowd went to see their favourite actor for the last time. Puneet will always be remembered as a great actor and an amazing human being.

