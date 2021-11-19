A Peek Inside Sushmita Sen's Picture-Perfect Family With Daughters and Beau Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen, unquestionably Bollywood's most inspirational celebrity, becomes a year older today. On November 19, Sushmita celebrates her 46th birthday. She rose to prominence after being crowned Miss Universe in 1994. Later, in 1996, she broke into show business with 'Dastak.' The actress wowed everyone with her excellent beauty, pleasant attitude, undeniable confidence, vibrant style statements, and intellect. Sen was born on November 19, 1975, in Hyderabad, in a Bengali family.

Sen, the daughter of a former Indian Air Force Wing Commander, is one of the few celebrities admired for being a woman of substance and living a wonderful and unapologetic life.

Sen is a proud mother of two beautiful adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. She became a mum when she welcomed Renee at the age of 24. Alisah, her younger daughter, was adopted in 2010. She has been a source of inspiration for many single women. Sen says that her choice to adopt her kids was not motivated by altruism, but rather by a desire to restore normalcy to her life.

It's always very joyful to see Sen with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, as well as her boyfriend Rohman Shawl, whenever we scroll through Sen's social media. Rohman shares a close bond with Renee and Alisah.

Sen often posts Instagram photos of Rohman joining Renee for musical sessions and assisting Alisah with school work. Their lovely social media pictures never fail to make our hearts skip a beat. The pair has gone on vacations together and has formed strong bonds with each other's families.

Sen has always been expressive in the descriptions of her sweet love tale. In an interview she revealed how Instagram played the cupid for Rohman and Sen. According to Sen, she accidently opened Rohman’s DM and had to reply to him. After that there was no turning back. Sen says that for a person 15 years younger, Rohman is very evolved and mature.

As for Alisah, she is still in school, while Renee has now made her acting debut with the short film Suttabaazi, available on Disney+ Hotstar. Renee recently told ETimes about her bond with Rohman, "There are moments when Rohman uncle shares his experiences with us, we have talks with Alisah, we chat about everything going on around us." "We've all got a fun equation. It's everything so calm and nice. We share our experiences with new cuisines and restaurants. More than anything, we're all in a good place," she added.

Meanwhile, Sen's web series Aarya has been nominated for an International Emmy in the Best Drama category. The actress made a return with Aarya, and the show's success has resulted in a second season. Sen has already completed filming for Aarya Season 2.

