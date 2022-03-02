A Photo of Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay Makes Yuvan Shankar Raja emotional, Know Details

Yuvan Shankar Raja is a well-known music composer in the Tamil film world, and he is affectionately known as the “King of BGM" for his knack to create dynamic background score. Yuvan, who completed 25 years in the film industry on February 28, has a huge fan following. Versatile actor Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is also a big fan of Yuvan and the music composer got emotional sharing his experience of meeting Vijay and his son at a recent event in Chennai.

At the event organised to celebrate the 25 years of Yuvan Shankar Raja in the film industry, the sensational music composer said that it was an emotional moment for him when he received a photo of Jason Sanjay wearing a Yuvanism t-shirt. Yuvan revealed that Vijay’s manager, Jagadish, had sent him a photo of Vijay’s son Jason wearing a T-shirt with the word Yuvanism written on it and Vijay had personally asked his manager to send this photo to him.

Advertisement

Yuvan said that when he met Vijay last year, the actor said that he had asked his manager to send Yuvan the photo of Jason in the t-shirt. Vijay said that his son is a big fan of Yuvan and his music.

According to Yuvan, it was an emotional moment for him and he was overjoyed about it.

Yuvan also mentioned that during the meeting he discussed a script based on a story centred on women. The film will go into production later this year or in early 2023. More information on Yuvan Shankar Raja’s directorial debut will be released in the following months.

Yuvan and Vijay have worked together only in one film, Pudhiya Geethai, in 2003. Their fans are now looking forward to this new project.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.