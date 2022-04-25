Home » News » Movies » A.R. Rahman On Will Smith Oscar Slapgate: ‘He’s A Nice Person, Sometimes Such Things Happen’

A.R. Rahman On Will Smith Oscar Slapgate: ‘He’s A Nice Person, Sometimes Such Things Happen’

A.R Rahman reacts to WIll Smith's Oscar slapgate incident
A.R Rahman reacts to WIll Smith's Oscar slapgate incident

AR Rahman reacted to Will Smith's Oscar slapgate at The Kapil Sharma Show and defended the actor saying that he is a nice person and that sometimes such things happen

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 25, 2022, 21:17 IST

The Will Smith slapgate incident as Oscars this year has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial events in the history of the award ceremony. The actor, who later walked out with an Oscar in the Best Actor category for King Richard had walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian had cracked a joke involving Jada Pinkett Smith. It was so sudden that people were taken aback, but Chris was later banned from Oscars for a decade, and many had criticised the incident. Now, Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman has reacted to it.

AR Rahman, along with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ahmad Khan had been guests on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film Heropanti 2. There, Rahman was shown a picture with Smith. As reported by ETimes, the musician was then asked about the controversial incident, to which he replied, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."

Advertisement

On the same episode, Kapil joked, “Aap bahut selective kaam karte hai. Aap choosy zyada hai ya mehenge zyada hai?" To this, he replied, “I am both." He also asked when will Rahman give him a chance to playback, and the musician said, “I am waiting for the right project." He also had fun with the rest of the team present on the show.

RELATED NEWS

Will Smith has faced some adverse consequences because of his actions. In fact, rumours are also doing the rounds that not all is well between Will and Jada post the incident and that the latter is contemplating a divorce. It is also being said that this divorce might cost Will 350 million dollars. The actor is currently in India and was seen at the Mumbai airport just a few days back. It had been Will Smith’s first public appearance after the slapgate incident.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 25, 2022, 21:17 IST