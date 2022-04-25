A.R. Rahman On Will Smith Oscar Slapgate: ‘He’s A Nice Person, Sometimes Such Things Happen’

The Will Smith slapgate incident as Oscars this year has undoubtedly been one of the most controversial events in the history of the award ceremony. The actor, who later walked out with an Oscar in the Best Actor category for King Richard had walked to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian had cracked a joke involving Jada Pinkett Smith. It was so sudden that people were taken aback, but Chris was later banned from Oscars for a decade, and many had criticised the incident. Now, Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman has reacted to it.

AR Rahman, along with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ahmad Khan had been guests on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film Heropanti 2. There, Rahman was shown a picture with Smith. As reported by ETimes, the musician was then asked about the controversial incident, to which he replied, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person. Sometimes such things happen."

On the same episode, Kapil joked, “Aap bahut selective kaam karte hai. Aap choosy zyada hai ya mehenge zyada hai?" To this, he replied, “I am both." He also asked when will Rahman give him a chance to playback, and the musician said, “I am waiting for the right project." He also had fun with the rest of the team present on the show.

Will Smith has faced some adverse consequences because of his actions. In fact, rumours are also doing the rounds that not all is well between Will and Jada post the incident and that the latter is contemplating a divorce. It is also being said that this divorce might cost Will 350 million dollars. The actor is currently in India and was seen at the Mumbai airport just a few days back. It had been Will Smith’s first public appearance after the slapgate incident.

