A R Rahman Returns to Malayalam Cinema With Malayankunju After 29 Years

Music composer AR Rahman is all set to make his comeback in Malayalam cinema after 29 years with the film Malayankunju starring actor Fahadh Faasil. The makers of the film have roped in the Oscar-winning musician to give music for the survival thriller film. The upcoming movie is directed by the debutant Sajimon Prabhakar, and the script has been penned by Mahesh Narayanan.

Sharing a poster of the film, AR Rahman Thursday announced that the trailer of the movie will be released on Friday, December 22 at 6 pm.

Rahman’s last Malayalam outing was Sangeeth Sivan directed 1992 film Yoddha starring Mohanlal.

Director Sajimon has said that the entire film is shot in Kerala itself. Fahadh also had an accident during the shoot for the film in March. He had sustained injuries after he fell during a stunt scene on the sets. He was hospitalised and later discharged after a few days.

The shooting of the film began in January 2021.

In the film, Fahadh and Rajisha Vijayan play the lead pair. Indrans and Jaffer Idukki have been roped in for pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Fazil, who is also Fahadh’s father. The veteran director has also acted in the Mohanlal starrer ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’ released recently. He has won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for Manichitrathazhu.

Even though the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film, reports suggest that it will be released in February 2022.

