'A Rare Opportunity': Kidakuzhi Mariyammal on Singing at Chess Olympiad Inauguration

The grand inauguration of the world’s largest team chess championship in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai was thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 28.

On that day, hundreds of artists with their performances brought alive the achievements of the three ancient kingdoms — Cheras, Cholas, and Pandyas.

Folk artiste Kidakuzhi Mariyammal sang the song Enjoy Enjaami along with singer Dhee on the big stage.

In a recent interview, Kidakuzhi Mariyammal shared her experience of singing on an international stage where the Prime Minister of India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, and over 180 nationalities and screen stars gathered.

“That experience was very new. Through this, I got a chance to see the Prime Minister directly," Kidakuzhi Mariyammal said.

“I have been singing since I was 8 years old. I have sung at important places in Tamil Nadu. But it was the singing in the events in the towns (villages) that gave recognition. I don’t get much of all the big shows, but now I have the international platform that I have been waiting for."

“No matter how many stages I have seen, it is a very rare opportunity to sing on the stage where CM and PM joined. Superstar Rajini and actor Karthi were also there."

“Santhosh sir, Meenakshi madam, all encouraged me. Even the saree I had tied was a selection by Meenakshi madam," she shares.

“Now I have sung a song for Yuvan sir. I have also sung in Vishnu Vishal, Santhanam, and Karunas," Kidakuzhi Mariyammal shared about the songs she currently has her voice to.

Concluding the interview, Mariyammal shared that she is waiting for similar big opportunities to come her way. “My dream is to get the ‘Kalimamani’ award recognized by the government," she said.

