A Simple Favor 2: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively to Reunite for New Sequel; Paul Feig to Direct

“A Simple Favor" team of actors Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are set to return for a sequel to the 2018 black comedy. The movie was based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are collaborating for the sequel, which will be directed by Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer. Both Kendrick and Lively will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Feig will also produce the project through his banner Feigco Entertainment along with Laura Fischer. “A Simple Favor" was a critical and commercial success for Lionsgate when it released in September 2017, earning more than USD 97 million at the worldwide box office.

Advertisement

Lively is currently looking forward to her feature directorial debut with “Seconds" for Searchlight, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley. Kendrick most recently featured in the Netflix drama “Stowaway" and also starred in the first season of HBO Max’s “Love Life". She will next star in thriller film “Alice, Darling".

In the first film, Anna Kendrick stars as mommy blogger Stephanie Smothers, who forms an unlikely friendship with martini-drinking, effortlessly cool mom Emily Nelson (Lively). Once Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes matters into her own hands and begins investigating her disappearance. Once a body is found with Emily’s DNA, twists and turns, as well as lesbian subtext, become the special du jour. It’s unclear where they’re taking the sequel.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.