A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's House From ‘Moving In With Malaika’

Malaika Arora is all set to make her OTT debut with Moving In With Malaika. The show will give a glimpse into her life and daily routine, bringing viewers closer to her true personality. That is why the creators designed a home and looked for Malaika that completely reflects her personality. The show will have 16 episodes and will feature her friends and family as well. It will start streaming from December 5 onwards on Disney + Hotstar.

Take a look at some of the photos of Malaika’s home, which give us a glimpse into her stylish cosy bedroom, sleek living room and more.

According to sources, in an exclusive interview, Malaika spoke about the show recently. She said, “To kind of break the clutter, the show is a little different. It’s not like a reality show. It’s not like they’re following me 24/7. But there’s a lot of stuff that you can expect to see on the show, a lot of interesting aspects of my life. And I think people also want to know a lot of things as to how one goes about it, whether it’s how I stay fit, or what I eat, how I work out… all of that, plus, there’s a lot of things which I want to put out there."

Malaika was also asked if she would draw a line and not reveal details about her personal life. “There are certain things which I will reveal about my private life, but a lot of things are still off the table. And I’m not comfortable with a couple of things, but there are things that I want to put out. There are a lot of things which I feel comfortable sharing."

