A Sneak-Peek Into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ LA Home Living Room

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made huge progress in her acting career. While already a tier-1 actor in the Hindi film industry, she levelled up when she got to work in the Hollywood show Quantico. Years later, she got married to the renowned Popstar Nick Jonas. The couple also became parents to daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Today, however, we are going to discuss Priyanka’s beautiful living room in her lavish Los Angeles home.

Recently, Fashion and beauty influencer Sarah Shareef visited Priyanka at her Los Angeles home. She was pampered at the actor’s home so much that Sarah couldn’t resist clicking pictures and putting some of them on social media. The photo captioned – “True hospitality consists of giving the best of yourself to your guests.", showed Priyanka’s living room. Calling the experience memorable, Sarah thanked the actress for brunch. While one of the pictures is a close-up selfie, the other shows Sarah and Priyanka posing for the camera in the living room of the actress’s Los Angeles home.

With a pink carpet and a table bench, Priyanka’s living room looks elegant. Another reason for this is that the decoration is minimal and creatively executed. Having a mirror with some flowers in front with a painting above that, the room has an aesthetic vibe to it. Priyanka’s pet dog can also be seen in the photograph. The living room also has a butterfly chandelier hanging from the top and finally a wooden floor finish.

Not only is Priyanka’s living room stunning, but the actress also looks amazing in her outfit wearing a white top, saffron shirt paired with blue denim and saffron flip-flops. Priyanka had shifted to the LA house after her marriage and recently had a baby girl Malti through surrogacy.

