A Sneak Peek Into Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's New Sea-Facing 4BHK Apartment in Juhu

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot in Rajasthan from December 7 to 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. Several pictures of the decked up venue are now doing the rounds of social media platforms. While the actors left for Rajasthan on Monday night, their family members and friends are still arriving at the venue.

Apart from the wedding preparations, the couple has been setting up their new apartment with full gusto. While Kaif has been staying in Bandra, Kaushal lives with his family comprising father, action director Sham Kaushal, mother Veena Kaushal and brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, in Andheri. Post their wedding, Kaushal has decided to move out of his family home. He has rented a posh apartment in Juhu a few months back, which will be Katrina and Vicky’s marital home. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor-producer Anushka Sharma also put up in an apartment in the same building.

The Raazi actor has rented the lavish pad on the eighth floor, which is also the top floor in Juhu’s ultra-luxurious Rajmahal Building. Reportedly, he has rented the apartment for the next five years.

The supersized beach facing apartment is more than 5000 sq ft which will set him back by Rs 8 lakh a month as rent and Rs 1.75 crore as deposit. All four bedrooms will have a sea view. The house boasts of a huge living room, a separate dining area, a puja room, powder room, six washrooms, two servant rooms and big decks in all bedrooms.

The property boasts of extraordinary features and amenities which include one flat per floor, private access to Juhu beach, a terrace swimming pool and a patio. The building has also a high security system, a well-furnished gym and a playing area for children. Additionally, it comes with three covered car parks.

We had earlier reported that the new bride will have her grihapravesh at this apartment. They have often been seen visiting together as they are taking a keen interest in the interiors of their new home. They have also been there separately to look into the details of the house.

