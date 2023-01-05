A Spin Around Dubai: Jamie Lever, Brother Jesse Explore the Exotic Location in Adventure-filled Series

Popular comedy duo and siblings, and comedian Johnny Lever’s kids - Jamie and Jesse Lever - who are known for their whimsical content share a passion for adventure during family holidays. Now, they are coming up with their new adventure-filled MX Player series - A Spin Around Dubai. For their show, Jamie and Jesse chose Dubai, a city that offers timeless experiences and adventures. Only, this journey has a twist as they head to Dubai with no itinerary and just a spinning wheel in hand that decides where they head to in the city.

The series explores nine exciting locations and quirky activities that the siblings undertake with their own comical twists. From witnessing a desert sunrise in a hot air balloon to a fountain show with a magnificent view of the Burj Khalifa, or experiencing the edge walk on the 53rd floor of the Sky Views Observatory, to meeting master chef Vineet Bhatia who matches the duo’s vibe, Jamie and Jesse will take the audiences through some of Dubai’s finest locations whilst being their hilarious selves.

Advertisement

Take a look at the trailer here:

Elaborating on their adventures, Jamie Lever said, “This is our first series together and we are extremely excited to see how the audiences react. We hope we have managed to create excitement and showcase the true connection with Dubai, its people, and its culture. This series taught me that sometimes, the best experiences are those which are unplanned and I think both Jesse and I can’t wait to come back to Dubai for more such adventures and let that wheel keep spinning"

Advertisement

Jesse Lever further added saying, “Other than getting the chance to discover such a wonderful city and its adrenaline-filled activities with Jamie - it was the unique experience that ‘A Spin Around Dubai’ offered us. Dubai has always been known for its innovative experiences and architecture but what we’ve shot is a variety of memorable experiences and I can’t wait for audiences to stream the show and start planning their unplanned vacation."

Advertisement

Bader Ali Habib, Head of Region – South Asia, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “We were thrilled to team up with MX Player to launch its new mini-series, designed to inspire Indian travelers to explore Dubai and all the excitement the city has to offer. As one of the most Instagrammed cities in the world, Dubai offers a diverse range of backdrops, from untouched landscapes to world-class attractions and experiences. Jamie and Jesse are truly a fun duo, popular for their brilliant comedy and we look forward to seeing Indian audiences journey our city in the true ‘Lever’ fashion."

Advertisement

Unravel the true spirit of Dubai with ‘A Spin Around Dubai’ which is currently streaming on MX Player.

Read all the Latest Movies News here