A Thursday Stars Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia Visit Delhi Commission for Women

Riding high on the critical acclaim and success of her latest movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her co-star Neha Dhupia, who plays a police officer in the movie.

The actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal – Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

The trip to Delhi turned out to be a heart-warming experience for Yami and Neha to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also, the actresses got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared “An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched ‘A Thursday’ and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them."

The actress scored rave reviews for her spectacular performance in her latest hostage thriller – ‘A Thursday’. Yami played the role of a playschool teacher who takes 13 children hostage holding the city for ransom. As the story progresses, it is revealed that her character has suffered sexual abuse as a minor.

