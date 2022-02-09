Home » News » Movies » A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam Is Back With The Suspense Drama That Looks Absolutely Thrilling; Watch

A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam Is Back With The Suspense Drama That Looks Absolutely Thrilling; Watch

Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her upcoming movie titled ‘A Thursday’
Starring Yami Gautam Dhar, A Thursday has been produced by RSVP movies and Blue Monkey Films. It is directed by Behzad Khambata.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 09, 2022, 17:16 IST
Yami Gautam is all set for the release of her upcoming movie titled ‘A Thursday’. On Wednesday, the actor took to her official Instagram account and dropped the teaser of the film. The teaser shows a sneak peek into a kindergarten school wherein the children seem to be in a joyous mood. However, the joy is followed by a fleeting glance of Yami Gautam with a grim look on her face. But what interrupts further is a gunshot.

The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami’s tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller. While the teaser of the movie looks absolutely thrilling, the trailer will be released tomorrow i.e on Thursday.

Watch A Thursday teaser here:

Several fans took to the comment section of Yami’s post and expressed excitement. While one of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait for everyone to see this!!" another social media user commented, “We r waiting for this movie."

A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam Dhar has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata. The film also stars Maya Sarao, Dimple Kapadia and Neha Dhupia among other actors.

While the release date of the movie has not been announced so far, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that the film will be released on February 17. “The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a Thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar and they will begin their publicity campaign from next week," a source close to the development had informed the entertainment portal.

first published: February 09, 2022, 16:32 IST