A Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar At Bengaluru Flower Show

Bengaluru is all set to witness the famous flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden after over two years. But this time around, it is a bit more special. Why you ask? This year, the flower show will be a tribute to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The organisers will pay respect to Puneeth Rajkumar’s father and legendary actor Dr Rajkumar as well. The event will be held between August 5 and 15 as part of Independence Day events.

The Kannada film industry suffered a massive blow last year with the death of Puneeth Rajkumar, also known as Appu. The 46-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest. Various organisations and reality shows are paying respects to Puneeth Rajkumar, and the flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden has followed suit.

The flower show is being organised after a gap of two years because of Covid-19. The Horticulture Department along with the Mysore Horticulture Society organises the flower show twice in a year, mainly on Republic Day and Independence Day.

Owing to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, four consecutive flower shows were cancelled in the last two years.

Horticulture Minister Munirathna Naidu told the New Indian Express, “The flower show will surely be held in August this time. Last time (January 26 show) it was decided to hold it in his name (Puneeth Rajkumar) but we could not hold it. Now, we will discuss it at the government level and inform."

An official revealed that along with the flowers which are grown in Lalbagh, they have also received flowers from Mysuru, Ooty, Hyderabad and other parts of the country. In a conversation with The Hindu, the official mentioned there are high chances that the entry fees may be higher than the pre-pandemic times. Previously, the entry ticket used to cost Rs 70 for adult and Rs 20 for children.

“We have still not finalised the details about the entrance fees. It will mostly be decided within the next four to five days," he added.

