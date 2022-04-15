Aadar Jain Welcomes 'Bhabhs' Alia Bhatt into Family With Unseen Pic; See Ranbir Kapoor's Expressions

One of the most-awaited weddings in Bollywood took place on April 14, and we cannot get enough of the couple. After dating for five long years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged wedding vows on Thursday, in Mumbai in presence of their close friends and family members. Post the wedding, Alia shared a slew of gorgeous pictures from her dreamy wedding. The snaps, in no time, went viral on social media. There is no denying saying that Alia and Ranbir make for one of the most beautiful pairs. The Kapoor, as well as the Bhatt family, welcomed the newlyweds with some adorable social media posts. Ranbir’s cousin Aadar Jain, in a heartfelt post, welcomed his ‘bhabhs’ Alia to the Kapoor family.

Posting an adorable picture of Alia and Ranbir, Aadar wrote, “welcome to the family bhabhs." The snap featured Ranbir kissing Alia’s forehead, as they were all dressed up in their wedding ensembles.

Later, Aadar treated fans with the after-party photo, wherein he posed with Ranbir and Alia. The trio was all smiling in the snap. While Alia can be seen carrying a red dupatta with a huge maang tika, Ranbir and Aadar are twinning in a white kurta.

Notably, 28 people attended Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. Aadar also gave a glimpse of the groom’s squad, which featured him, along with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain.

Along with her wedding pictures, Alia had penned a long note wherein the actor revealed that they got married in Ranbir’s balcony. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home… in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married," Alia wrote, thanking people for showering them with love and light.

