Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu to RRR, Tollywood All Set for Top Releases in March. Check List

As Covid-19 cases decline and state governments lift theatre restrictions, a series of films is lined up for release in March. February saw the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai. Let’s have a look at films that will hit theatres in March.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu: Directed by Tirumala Kishore and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, starring Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna, Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi was supposed to be released on February 25, 2022, but it was postponed. The film will now hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

Sebastian P.C. 524: Balaji Sayyapureddy has written and directed Sebastian P.C. 524, an action thriller film. Kiran Abbavaram and Nuveksha play key roles in the film. Under the label, Jovitha Cinemas, Siddha Reddy B, Raju, and Pramod are producing the film. Ghibran composed the soundtrack for the film, and Viplav Nyshadam edited it.

The film is set to be released in theatres on March 4, 2022.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan: This Tamil-language action movie has been written and directed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan play the key parts, with Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley filling in for the rest of the cast.

The plot of the film centres around how the protagonist, who is a social activist, will combat the crimes against women. The film will be released in theatres on March 10, 2022.

Radhe Shyam: Radhe Shyam is an Indian period romance drama, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film has been written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It was shot in Telugu and Hindi at the same time.

Filming for the movie began on October 6, 2018, in Hyderabad, Italy, and Georgia. It was originally scheduled to be released on July 30, 2021, but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

James: Puneet Rajkumar’s last film, James, will release on the birth anniversary of the late actor. The film will be released in theatres on March 17, 2022, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions.

RRR: RRR is a Telugu-language period action drama film directed by S. S. Rajamouli and produced by DVV Entertainments’ D. V. V. Danayya. N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan star in the principal roles, with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt making cameo appearances, and Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran featuring in a supporting role. The film will be released on 25 March.

