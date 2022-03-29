Aadesh Bandekar’s Home Minister Completes 18 Years, New Season to Have Fresh Title

Zee Marathi’s game show Home Minister has completed 18 years since it was first aired on television. Host Aadesh Bandekar became a household name after he visited and played games with housewives. Considering the humongous popularity of the show, the makers have decided to launch a new season. The new season will be called Maha Minister and will air on Zee Marathi from April 11, 2022.

Makers are making changes to the duration of the show after receiving an exhilarating response from the audience. They have increased the duration of the programme. The show, which ran 22-25 minutes earlier, will now be aired for an hour, from 6 to 7 pm. The winner of this show will be awarded a special Paithani saree worth Rs 11 Lakh. The icing on the cake is that the saree will have gold embroidery. An update regarding the show has been shared by Zee Marathi on Instagram.

In this promo, shared by Zee Marathi, Aadesh’s wife Suchitra Bandekar is seen arguing with him that he has gifted 5500 sarees to housewives. His wife is angry that not a single saree has been gifted to her in all these years.

The show will also have exciting and new games to raise the entertainment quotient.

During these 18 years of Home Minister, Aadesh Bandekar has awarded around 5,500 homemakers with Paithani sarees. Fans are excited to witness his new avatar in Maha Minister.

Nilesh Sable and Jitender Joshi have also been associated with the show. They joined the show when Aadesh was busy in elections.

Besides anchoring and acting, Aadesh is also an integral part of politics. He is the secretary of Shiv Sena and chairman of Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust. This temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha is located in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi area.

Nikhil Shigvan and Mahendra Kadam are directors of this show. Nitin Keni and Akash Chawla are the producers of this reality show.

